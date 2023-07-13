Beaumont ISD considering installation of new detectors to help prevent smoking, fights at high schools

These sensors are able to detect everything from vapes, marijuana and gunshots and would cost around $240,000.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District is trying to have new detectors installed in all of their high schools.

These detectors are able to detect everything from vapes, marijuana and gunshots. They would cost around $240,000.

The district has been looking into this technology for a while.

Last spring, Beaumont ISD started testing three types of environmental sensors.

They are hoping to install over 100 of the sensors in all high school bathrooms and locker rooms.

"I believe it's really going to help everyone because the sensors are so robust," said Beaumont ISD Director of Technology Toni McPherson.

Beaumont ISD officials have been testing the devices for the last six months.

"It does detect different types of smoke. It will also detect any attempt to mask if you spray perfume," said McPherson.

The detectors are being placed in bathrooms and locker rooms to stop students who use these places to vape and fight.

"So we don't have any visuals inside bathrooms and locker rooms due to the nature of the privacy and we are not trying to intrude again. We are trying to protect our kids," said McPherson.

The detectors will also trigger cameras right outside of the areas.

The settings of the detectors' decimals that allow it to pick up sound can also be adjusted. Upgrades can be made directly to the detectors interface without updating the device itself.

"So when the sensor goes off the camera will be able to catch who is entering before and after the alert was triggered," said McPherson.

Hamshire-Fannett ISD is already using these detectors according to McPherson.

Some parents think that this new technology is good idea.

"I know that a lot of activity goes on in the restrooms that staff may not be aware of or be able to get to . So if they're notified with these sensors, I think it's a great opportunity," said Beaumont ISD parent Rhonda Leblanc.

These detectors are not confirmed to be installed at the high schools yet though.

"A survey is currently taking place. Once the survey takes place and we know the quantity and the costs we will bring it back to the board for a vote," said McPherson.

The survey is going to be done next week and the district is hoping to present final findings to the school board by August.

The district is also replacing its entire camera system that will work in tandem with the sensors. It will costs $5.6 million for the cameras and the district is hoping it will be completed by the end of this year.