BEAUMONT — Kenny Johnson was one of 21 children adopted into their forever family Friday, inside the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Kenny was adopted by Charles Johnson, a coach at Vincent Middle School in Beaumont. The two met when Kenny was in 6th grade. Kenny was in foster care with Charles' parents.

Kenny opened up to Charles about his life before and during foster care.

"This kid needed something forever and I just kind of felt like I was that forever person for Kenny," Charles Johnson said. "I hope I am that forever father for him."

The 21 children were adopted into fifteen different families.

Each year, the courthouse transforms into a specific theme. This year's theme was "The Grinch."

The adoption took place inside the 317th District Court of Judge Larry Thorne. The Honorable Judge Randy Shelton granted each adoption.

Currently, 3,811 children are in foster care across the state of Texas. In Jefferson County, 50 children are still awaiting their forever home.

If you would like to learn more about the adoption process here locally, call (409) 291-1032.

