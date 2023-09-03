Two Beaumont ISD charter schools change leadership to help student performance, improve TEA ratings

Phalen Leadership Academies was previously being used at Jones-Clark Elementary and Smith Middle School, which both received an F rating.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District's school board members are hoping a new partnership will help boost their Texas Education Agency ratings.

School board members are partnering with Third Future Schools to help bring their scores up, but before they do this they're cutting ties with Phalen Leadership Academies.

This program was being used at Jones-Clark Elementary and Smith Middle School, which both received an F rating.

The goal with bringing in this new company is to raise the bar academically and improve student success.

"Academic performance it's hard to say that there is one particular gap for these students, we know that reading fluency comprehension is an issue," said Chief Innovation Officer for Beaumont ISD, Anetra Cheatham

Beaumont ISD board members are promising students and parents that this new partnership will raise the current TEA rating from an F to a B+.

"It is a highly differentiated system that is aligned with Beaumont's philosophy with how we want to close the gap for our students," Cheatham said. "It's personalization and differentiation. In their education model students have the opportunity to do rigorous work."

The organization was chosen based on their track record of impacting schools in both Texas and Colorado.

"So, we saw a multiple fronts where they were the best fit for our campuses here at Smith and Clark," Cheatham said.

Beaumont ISD expects their TEA rating to improve by 2027.

If by 2027, Third Future Schools doesn't meet a C rating, the district will have to change their current school model again.