Beaumont Independent School District's Board of Managers unanimously accepted the resignation of board president Joe Domino.

According to Domino he felt like this was the right time to leave.

Domino was originally appointed to the BISD Board of Managers by the state back in 2014, and was originally only supposed to serve on the board for two years.

A board member joked that Domino served four years of a two year term. There was some question as to how a resigning board member would be replaced, Dr. Froussard commenting that the TEA would handle that decision.

Domino feels like he is leaving the district in a good place and hopes that whoever replaces him will continue to improve on what he's helped build.

“I hope the individual that would take the slot that I vacate would do a great job,” said Domino. “As one of the trustees that have been elected. So I’m looking forward to someone who will do a great job to take the place that I have vacated.”

Domino mentioning a voted in trustee potentially replacing him, however there is no word yet on if the TEA will go with a voted in trustee. TEA commissioner Mike Morath has stated there is a plan in place for all managers to be replaced by voted in trustees by 2020.

