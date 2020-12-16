Beaumont ISD board postpones decision on stadium name change

The stadium could get its old name back just two years after the board voted to adopt its current name, Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD school board members decided to wait to take a vote on changing the name of Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium back to its original moniker.

Earlier in the week, school board president Thomas Sigee told 12News two board members had asked for the item to be added to the meeting agenda.

The discussion involves possibly changing the stadium's name just two years after its current name was decided on.

It was previously called "Beaumont ISD Carrol A. 'Butch' Thomas Educational Support Center" before a 2018 vote to change the name to Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium.

The stadium was originally named after former superintendent Dr. Carrol A 'Butch' Thomas. Thomas and his administration were accused of mismanaging a $389 million bond in 2007.

Cost overruns led to a stadium price tag of $45 million, $15 million dollars over projections.

A Beaumont ISD news release from 2018 said the decision to change the name of the stadium was made "In an effort to bridge divisions within the Beaumont community."

The release said the cost of moving the original name from both sides of the press box building was $28,050.

"Thanks to two anonymous donations of $25,000 each, the district will not incur any cost," the district said.

Some were not happy with the decision. In 2018, six board members voted for the name change and one person abstained.