Beaumont ISD approves contract for new district-wide security camera system

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD school board unanimously approved a contract for a new district-wide security camera system. The board considered the bid at a Thursday night meeting.
Eight businesses provided varying equipment, license options and warranty periods. Each business was ranked by a point system which included factors including:
- price
- background and relevance
- prior experience with Texas schools
- responsiveness to the districts requirements
- proposal
In the end, the board went with the administration's recommendation, and CDW Education is the company that won out against seven other bidders.
The new system costs $5.6 million, and 4.5 million of that will come from federal funds.
Beaumont ISD will chip-in more than $1 million out of the district's fund. The new security camera system includes a 10-year warranty.