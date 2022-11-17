x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Beaumont ISD approves contract for new district-wide security camera system

The new system costs $5.6 million, and 4.5 million of that will come from federal funds

More Videos

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD school board unanimously approved a contract for a new district-wide security camera system. The board considered the bid at a Thursday night meeting.

Eight businesses provided varying equipment, license options and warranty periods. Each business was ranked by a point system which included factors including:

  • price
  • background and relevance
  • prior experience with Texas schools
  • responsiveness to the districts requirements
  • proposal

In the end, the board went with the administration's recommendation, and CDW Education is the company that won out against seven other bidders.

The new system costs $5.6 million, and 4.5 million of that will come from federal funds.

Beaumont ISD will chip-in more than $1 million out of the district's fund. The new security camera system includes a 10-year warranty.

Also on 12NewsNow.com ... 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out