Beaumont ISD approves contract for new district-wide security camera system

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD school board unanimously approved a contract for a new district-wide security camera system. The board considered the bid at a Thursday night meeting.

Eight businesses provided varying equipment, license options and warranty periods. Each business was ranked by a point system which included factors including:

price

background and relevance

prior experience with Texas schools

responsiveness to the districts requirements

proposal

In the end, the board went with the administration's recommendation, and CDW Education is the company that won out against seven other bidders.

The new system costs $5.6 million, and 4.5 million of that will come from federal funds.

Beaumont ISD will chip-in more than $1 million out of the district's fund. The new security camera system includes a 10-year warranty.