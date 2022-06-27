Golden Triangle Growth | Beaumont is growing thanks to business boom, city officials say

Beaumont has seen a 160% increase in new commercial permits, and a 194% increase in new residential permits.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Permits are up, and the numbers don't lie. A business boom has Beaumont growing.

“You know, sometimes there's kind of a, maybe some misinformation that Beaumont is not growing,” Chris Boone, Beaumont city manager, said.

City officials have reported seeing more business permits in the last year than in the last 10 years combined. There has been an increase in industrial, commercial and fire permits.

“We issued more permits for commercial and residential this year than in the last 10 years,” Boone said.

Almost 8,000 business permits were issued in 2021. Compared to 2021, Beaumont has seen a 160% increase in new commercial permits and a 194% increase in new residential permits.

“So if you go down, let's say MLK towards Lamar University, if you look on the right, there's now a new Starbucks,” Boone said. “Okay, if you're going down the highway near Walden across from Papa Joe's, there's now a new family activity center going in there under construction.”

Construction has also started on Main Event, an entertainment venue similar to Dave & Busters, at the site near Interstate 10 and Walden Road.

Those driving down Lucas Drive will see a soon-to-be grocery store coming to the north end. Councilman AJ Turner is a driving force behind it.

“So, my goal was to figure out what can I do to be proactive to bring groceries to that area, especially for the elderly and people in need in that area, so they don't have to drive that far, just basic quality of life and food,” Turner said.

The growth has taken a lot of hard work, Councilman Turner said.

“We're doing different things that aren't particularly in the norm, like council members are physically going out there [and] working with businesses,” Councilman Turner said.

Beaumont city leaders believe the city has turned a corner and proven it's open for business.

“Just a lot of quality of life elements here that we think about attract people to Beaumont,” Boone said. “So, I think it all works together, you know, to help us grow.”

Those interested in building in or opening a business in Beaumont can visit a new website launched by the city.

“It's really simple customer service. People go where they feel wanted,” Councilman Turner said. “In Beaumont, we make everyone feel welcome and wanted.”

