The City of Beaumont is enforcing fines to those who do not follow mandatory water conservation rules

Each offense is a misdemeanor, and if convicted, it could cost a fine up to $2000.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — On a typical day, The City of Beaumont usually uses 22 to 24 million gallons of water. That equates to 36 Olympic-size swimming pools.

However, this past Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Beaumont exceeded 39 million gallons of water each day.

This led to mandatory water conservation and the penalty for breaking the rules is a misdemeanor for each offense, and if convicted, a fine up to $2000.

Local businesses that are dependent on water usage is in support of The City of Beaumont's Conservation Plan.

Morris Laundry co-owners, Ericka Morris and Brandon Morris cut down on their water though the use of technology.

"We can cut down on water usage through the computer. It doesn't have to be 32 gallons of water per wash. 19 gallons of water is enough water for the machine to do it's job," Morris said.

Mayor West wants other businesses and homes to conserve water too.

"We've had three days that where over 39 million gallons and that is excessive. And as a result of that we have to now begin conserving and we've began that," he said.

To follow the stage three drought plan, limit watering plants, washing your car, no more refilling swimming pools, hose end sprinklers or wash down your driveway.

Now when you enter a Beaumont restaurant, don't expect your waitress to greet you with water in hand, you'll have to ask first.

Mayor West said it is necessary to conserve water because the water system can't keep up with the high usage.

"Well, water main breaks that's exactly right. And we're getting a lot of reports because this causes I believe we had 80 at one point." he said.

The city doesn't know what will happen if businesses and residents do not begin conserving water now.

"We don't know all the challenges we're gonna face with the increase water usage because this is something that hasn't happened before," said West.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.