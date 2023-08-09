Beaumont City Council votes to increase water, sewer rates

A customer using an average of 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase in their bill by $4.80 per month from $70.06 per month to $74.86 per month.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council has voted to increase water and sewer rates.

During the meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, council members voted to increase of water rates by 4% and sewer rates by 10%.

Councilman Randy Feldshau asked Todd Simoneaux, Chief Financial Officer, if it is true that water is an "enterprise account," meaning it is self-funded through water bills.

Simoneaux said yes.

Feldshau also asked if the increase was needed to balance the budget.

Simoneaux said yes and said the city has had to take money from other parts of the budget to make up for shortfall in water and sewer.

On August 8, 2023, council members met to discuss the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which includes the topic of increasing water and sewer rates to support the city's five-year community investment plan.

They also discussed the increase of the required minimum fund balance from 15% of annual expenses to 25% of annual expenses over the next few years.

Officials say the increase in minimum required fund balance is necessary in order to meet the concerns of rating agencies when the goes to the market to issue water and sewer revenue bonds.

As operating costs within the fund continue to rise due to inflation and employee increases, it is necessary to increase the revenues of the fund as well.

A customer using an average of 5,000 gallons per month would see an increase in their bill by $4.80 per month from $70.06 per month to $74.86 per month.

This vote comes on the day the City of Beaumont planned to convert back to using chloramines to disinfect its drinking water after using “free chlorine” for the past 20 days.

The switch to the stronger disinfectant as the two mix in the system is what causes the bad taste and odor according to the city. The water has and will remain safe and drinkable throughout according to city officials.

With the switch back as the two different disinfectants will mix again so residents and businesses can expect more taste and order issues according to City of Beaumont Communication Director Lauren Monitz.

It’s the same process that the city began in late August, but in reverse, according to Monitz.

Beaumont water users can expect the water issues over the next few days as the switch back is made but the water should be back to normal in about a week Monitz told 12News.

Officials previously said that the city needed to use a different disinfectant because they are having to pull more water from wells in Hardin County because of the drought and the extreme heat

On Friday, Mayor Roy West announced he was issuing a disaster declaration for the city due to the drought and asked residents to pray for rain.

West went on to invite all residents to gather outside of city hall on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to pray for rain to end the drought and to pray for the strength and grace to deal with whatever comes next.

The Beaumont City Council will consider adopting the disaster declaration at its meeting on Tuesday according to another Facebook post by the city on Monday morning.

Saying that city crews are working hard and prioritizing leaks, the Sunday evening post noted that the city is still dealing with many water line breaks due to the drought and heat.

Stage three mandatory water restrictions also remain for residents and businesses in Beaumont.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.