BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're looking to buy a house in Beaumont, you may want to register for Beaumont Housing Authority's live house auction in February.

More than 100 homes are being auctioned, as well as 4 vacant lots, all in Beaumont.

It will start at 10 a.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center on February 29. It will end at noon.

The properties are being sold on 'as-is, where-is,' basis, with no financing contingency.

Buyers can purchase as many properties as they wish.

Pre-registered non-profits and qualified low income buyers may be eligible for a special discount program. Check out the website for more information.

A $2,500 cashier's check, money order or credit card charge will be required to bid for each property purchase according to BHA. The successful bidder must increase the deposit to 10% of the contract price at the auction.

"In this auction a 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to high bid price to determine Contract Price," according to BHA.

From a Beaumont Housing Authority news release:

BHA SET TO HOST A LIVE AUCTION OF OVER 100 HOMES

Auction Event Scheduled for February 29th

BEAUMONT, TX – Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC (PALA) has been hired by the Beaumont Housing Authority (BHA) of Beaumont, TX to conduct a live auction sale of 100± houses and 4 vacant lots located throughout Beaumont, TX. The auction will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main St., free parking, use North Entry. Registration for this Live Auction Event will commence at 10:00 am CT and the auction bidding will commence at 12:00 noon CT.

"These properties have been part of our portfolio for a number of years. BHA has decided to sell these homes and use the proceeds generated through the auction to fund our primary mission of providing affordable housing opportunities to low and moderate-income families. We are excited to make these properties available to buyers and investors through this live auction event," said Allison Landrum, BHA Chief Executive Officer.

The properties are being sold on an "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" basis, no financing contingency. Buyers will not be limited in the number of properties they can purchase in this auction. BHA is offering a special discount program for pre-registered 501(c)3 Non-profit organizations and qualified moderate and low income buyers, see web site at www.BHAAuction.com for details.

A $2,500 Cashier's Check, money order or Credit Card charge will be required to bid for each property purchased. The successful bidder must increase their deposit to 10% of the contract price at the auction. In this auction a 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to high bid price to determine Contract Price.

