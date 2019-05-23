BEAUMONT, Texas — A public hearing is scheduled for Beaumont residents to give input on a proposed development and construction of a 150-unit multifamily rental development to be placed at 7115 Highway 105.

The meeting will be held by Beaumont Housing Authority and is scheduled to Monday, June 3, at 6 p.m. at Maxson Memorial Church of God in Christ on Major Drive.

The meeting is meant to give the public an opportunity to provide input on the proposed development, 'Trinity Grove.'

Those interested are invited to attend the hearing to express views about the possible development.

Questions or requests for additional information can be directed to Diamond Brantley at (409)-951-7208.

Those who wish to speak are invited to contact BHA in writing or by phone before the hearing.

Any interested persons unable to attend the hearing may submit their views in writing to BHA prior to the date scheduled for the hearing.