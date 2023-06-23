Reunions, sporting events keeping Beaumont hotels booked and busy this summer

Almost all hotels in Beaumont are booked thanks to reunions and sporting events.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost all of the hotels in Beaumont are booked thanks to reunions and sporting events according to the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

One of these events is The Perfect Game World Series which brought over 100 baseball teams to Southeast Texas. The series lasts from June 20-25.

The 13th Hebert High Mass Reunion booked the MCM Elegante from June 21-25. The reunion will have over 560 people attending.

Beaumont CVB says that these events will have a positive economic impact on the city.

The Perfect Game World Series brought in 100+ teams during June 20 – June 25. The Opening Ceremony was held at Ford Park Entertainment Complex on Tuesday. A parade of the teams was held and the players had the opportunity to trade pins. Teams were treated to a pizza party by the Southeast Texas Baseball Academy. The tournament includes the following age groups: 6U-8U and 9U-13U with 30-50 people traveling together per team. The estimated economic impact of this event is $780,000.

The MCM Elegante is completely booked due to hosting the Hebert High 13th Mass Reunion. There will be 560 people in attendance and it is being held June 21 – June 25 with an estimated economic impact of $300,000. In 1982, when Hebert High School closed its doors, it left a significant void in the lives of those who had been deeply impacted by its presence, therefore the Hebert High School Alumni Association was formed. The former students of Hebert High School work hard to keep their community alive and revisit a place they call home.

Beaumont CVB is ecstatic for local restaurants, shops, museums, and more to welcome these visitors. Restaurants are expected to be packed and local businesses should anticipate steady visitors. Beaumont CVB would like to thank all of the tourists and participants for showing up this Summer. If you would like assistance with organizing an event, booking your meeting or convention in Beaumont, contact Freddie Willard, Director of Sales at (409) 880- 3160.