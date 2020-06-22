BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont plans to continue with its annual Fourth of July fireworks with significant changes to the celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, the city announced they will not have food trucks, vendors or entertainment this year. They are also encouraging people who plan to travel downtown to see the fireworks display to social distance, and with the fireworks visible from all over downtown, spreading out will be easy!

The 34th annual 4th of July fireworks display is set for Saturday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

On Monday, Gov. Abbott said that 4th of July gatherings will b e allowed, but local leaders have the ability to limit celebrations and crowd size.

President Trump announced that the White House will not be canceling the 'Salute to America' celebration this year. The event will include live music and remarks from the president, and it will include a military flyover followed by fireworks over the National Mall.

A formal schedule of this year's Salute to America events hasn't yet been released from the White House.

A Capitol Fourth will also hold their 40th-anniversary presentation for the Fourth of July. The event will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19. It will not be held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, but will instead be pre-taped without a live audience, PBS announced.

Several smaller cities across Texas have announced plans to move forward with their fireworks, though most if not all have scaled back. Some cities, like Kingsville, Texas, have decided to make their celebration virtual due to the pandemic.

The City of Beaumont presents the 34th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4

Downtown Beaumont

Due to Covid-19, there will be no food trucks, no vendors, and no entertainment. The fireworks will be visible throughout Downtown. There is ample free parking in Downtown Beaumont. Please practice social distancing.

*BEFORE YOU VIEW*

Download the Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics App to your smart phone for the fireworks display music!

Fireworks will be visible in Downtown and surrounding areas for all to enjoy.