Beaumont hospital receives a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont hospital has received a one-of-a-kind adaptive therapy playground.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System unveiled a new state-of-the-art adaptive therapy playground on the St. Elizabeth Hospital Campus Wednesday.

The playground, funded by the H.E. & Kate Dishman Charitable Foundation, was designed and built to meet specific therapy needs for patients, from visual and auditory therapy to tactile stimulation therapy.

“Our grandparents loved the Southeast Texas community, and particularly believed in supporting the children,” said Whitney Neighbors, spokesperson for the H.E. & Kate Dishman Charitable Foundation.

The structure includes objects for climbing, slides, stairs, color wheels, musical components and other sensory features that mimic challenges children and adults face in everyday life to help those patients learn how to navigate them.

“This new therapy option allows us to further extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and help members in our community receive treatment and gain skills to live happier, healthier lives. We are eternally grateful to the Dishman family for helping us meet this need,” said President and CEO of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System Paul Trevino.

The structure is already enhancing treatment options for physical, occupational and speech therapy patients of all ages.

“We’ve already seen vast improvements in some of our patients in the short time we’ve started using this therapy option,” said Patrice Baldwin, Clinical Supervisor for the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center on the St. Elizabeth Hospital Campus.

The CHRISTUS Health System leadership team, therapy department and the foundation celebrated the completion of the playground with a ribbon cutting.