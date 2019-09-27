BEAUMONT, Texas — You can say the employees at the Twin Peaks off of I-10 in Beaumont were given a second chance after Imelda swept through flooding the restaurant.

Cory Neyland, the manager at Hooters in Beaumont said thankfully their restaurant didn't flood.

"I heard Twin Peaks flooded. I reached out to the general manager and wanted to see if he had any girls needed to be put to work," Cory Neyland said.

"I knew my girls would get stressed, my employees would get overworked," Neyland said.

So Neyland offered the Twin Peaks employees jobs.

"They may be competition, but they are our community," Neyland said. "They don't have to travel, they can pay their bills."

Customers support the generous gesture from the Hooters manager.

"I think it's a really good thing that they would let them come and make their money," Beaumont resident Dominique LaVergne said. "My best friend is working here now, so I know personally that it's helped a lot of people out."

Neyland said it's a way to help Southeast Texas move on.

"I want them to stay strong," Lavergne said. "Texas strong."

