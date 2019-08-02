BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont homeowner living in the south end says the city should have done things differently after a routine ditch clean-up near her home.

Rose Renfro believes the dirt workers have removed dirt from a ditch in front of her home and she says it should have been used to "level" her property. Instead, workers took it away.

"It's a waste for the people that live here because we have to buy the dirt," Renfro said.

The Streets and Drainage Department spent Thursday afternoon cleaning out the ditches on Glenwood Avenue.

Renfro said she hasn't been able to plant on her property ever since Hurricane Harvey and is struggling to get it back the way is was.

"Water went all the way to my porch, and when the water left my land it got lower," said Renfro.

The Streets and Drainage Department said in the past workers dumped the dirt from the ditch onto someone's land if they were asked. However, the city changed that policy after an accident involving a broken sewer line.

Renfro says she's not buying it and believes it's a lack of care from the city.

"I know someone personally in the north end who told them to do the same thing and they did," Renfro said.

Renfro plans to go to the next city council meeting to address the issue.