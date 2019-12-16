BEAUMONT, Texas — Several groups are coming together to make this Christmas season a little more merry for some of Beaumont's less fortunate.

Rhonda Braxton is giving praises despite being homeless.

"I'm blessed and I feel blessed," Braxton said. "Some people don't have and everything and it's kinda hard, you know this Christmas season and we just trying to make ends meet the best way we can."

Braxton is one of dozens of less fortunate folks who spent Sunday at Wiess Park in search of the next meal. What they found was so much more.

Stacy Buchanan, along with her family members, joined other outreach groups to provide for the homeless during this season of giving.

"A bowl of chili, we made them a backpack with all the hygiene stuff in it and a little snack bag," Buchanan said.

She said it's important to give back and not just to receive.

"It's not always about what you can get. You gotta give back. You keep yourself humble, you gotta be kind because of how this world is we just need to be kind to each other," Buchanan said.

The show of compassion is why Braxton believes that better days are ahead.

"It means a lot because this Christmas season, you know a lot of times it's kind of hard to make ends meet and everything," Braxton said. "It means a lot with them bringing clothes, it helps out during the Christmas season."

For those down on their luck, it makes them feel good knowing a community is there to support them when they need it most.

"We're all so blessed and fortunate and we need to humble ourselves and realize where we all can be with a snap of a finger," Buchanan said.

She says there are plans in the works to have another outreach event in the near future.

"It's helping in a big way because you get something for your soul, benefit for your stomach and everything and benefit from the clothes on your back," Braxton said.

