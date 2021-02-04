Beaumont could see more homeless shelters as outsiders join displaced community, leaders say

On the first Thursday of each month, the Southeast Texas community and leaders gather in a room filled with questions and concerns about people who experience homelessness.



“We have two big purposes that we're trying to accomplish,” said Getz, the chair of the Beaumont Homeless Coalition.



Getz also said there's a need for more shelters.



“One is to rehabilitate some structures at the corner of McFadden and Forest. That is owned by the Salvation Army, which will be a new homeless shelter for those that are homeless on the streets of Beaumont,” Getz said.



The second item on Thursday’s agenda was to organize and seek understanding.



“We also try to collaborate between all various nonprofits and churches and other organizations to kind of understand what they do and how we all fit together to help with our homeless population,” Getz said.



One of those non-profits is the H.O.W. center, which is run by Daniel Jeans, the executive director.



“Basically, what we try to do is contact people that are homeless or in a position where their lives have become unmanageable and they need the hand up and not a handout to get back on their feet and be productive citizens again,” Jeans said.



Getz said many who end up on our streets are not from the area.



“There are other cities that actually will bust their homeless to Beaumont,” Getz said. “We have such a given community, we know we feed them, we have some other place and so many ministries that take care of our homeless population, so it is the word is out that Beaumont is a desirable place for the homeless live.”



So, everyone in this room is working to eradicate homelessness. They agree that it starts by reaching one person at a time.



“You know you can't take your off the ball and start thinking, 'Well, gosh, we'll never get there. We'll never get there.' It's a marathon, not a sprint. And we're going to keep doing what we need to do in order to serve our community,” Getz said.