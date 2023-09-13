Beaumont home heavily damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon

Neighbors tell 12News they saw lightning nearby the home on Boyt Road before it caught fire. It is still unknown what caused the fire.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Beaumont just as rain showers passed through Southeast Texas.

A call came in to the house on Boyt Road at around 3:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors tell 12News they saw lightning nearby the home before it caught fire. It is still unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.