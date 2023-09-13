x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Beaumont home heavily damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon

Neighbors tell 12News they saw lightning nearby the home on Boyt Road before it caught fire. It is still unknown what caused the fire.
Credit: 12News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Beaumont just as rain showers passed through Southeast Texas. 

A call came in to the house on Boyt Road at around 3:59 p.m. Wednesday. 

Neighbors tell 12News they saw lightning nearby the home before it caught fire. It is still unknown what caused the fire. 

Credit: Johnny Ray Lively
Credit: 12News

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app  

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The Beat 'Pop Stop' entertainment news for September 13, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out