'Their skill sets complement each other' : City of Beaumont hires 2 new assistant city managers

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont announced the hiring of two assistant city managers Tuesday.

Christopher Boone will serve as assistant city manager of development services and June Ellis will serve as assistant city manager of administration.

Both will work under newly-appointed Beaumont City Manager Kenneth Williams.

"Both men bring a wealth of experience from various segments of the municipality. Their skill sets complement each other, and collectively, we’re excited to serve the citizens in an even greater capacity” Williams said.

Boone has served as both interim city manager and director of the planning and community development for Beaumont.

He came to Beaumont in 2006 after serving as the public works director for West Orange for four years and as the deputy director of land use administration for the city of Mobile, Alabama for six years.

Boone's new role will begin on November 14, 2022.

June Ellis is currently the city administrator of Haskell, Texas. He has experience in Buda, Pearland, Sugar Land, and Missouri City and served for 10 years in the City of Detroit, Michigan.

Ellis will begin his role in Beaumont on or before January 3, 2023.

