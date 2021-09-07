Beaumont Public Health Department's recent data release shows uptick in COVID-19 cases

Beaumont Public Health director Kenneth Coleman attributes the uptick to a lack of residents being vaccinated.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, Beaumont's Public Health Department released its first daily COVID number report since April 1.

Beaumont saw 11 new positive cases Thursday, July 8. Beaumont Public Health director Kenneth Coleman attributes the uptick to a lack of residents being vaccinated.

Officials also mentioned growing concern with the more contagious Delta variant being identified throughout parts of Texas.

Jefferson County currently has 38 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

“It is a huge concern,” Coleman said. “That outbreak in Galveston goes to show you, that we are not at the point where we can have more than 400 people together at a church camp.”

The best defense for citizens is for people to get vaccinated, Coleman said.