Gator Country taking precautions to ensure gators stay within the park ahead of flood threat

BEAUMONT, Texas — Extra precautions are being taken at Gator Country to protect two Southeast Texas gems, Big Al and Big Tex!

Gator Country owner Gary Saurage released a video Monday ahead of Hurricane Nicholas' landfall along the Texas coast to announce some news that he said will help Southeast Texans sleep a little better.

“Guess what we got at Gator Country? That’s right. We got something they ain’t getting out of,” Saurage said.

Thanks to the massive, newly installed fence at Gator Country, the creatures will be safely kept in their homes if more flooding occurs across Southeast Texas.

“Big Al and Big Tex, they’re sleeping here tonight. You don’t have to worry about it being in your garage in the morning,” Saurage said.

The Beaumont adventure park has been prone to flooding in the past. Heavy rainfall in May 2021 caused the gators to be pushed out of their enclosures.

One of the beloved reptiles, 'Big Tex,' was temporarily unaccounted for after Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019.

"Don't be scared, be prepared," Saurage said.

The video shared with 12News by Saurage of Gator Country has more than 12,000 views as of Tuesday at 7 a.m.