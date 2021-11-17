Market to HOPE food pantry program allows those in need to choose items based on preference, dietary restrictions

"It's a grocery store model where our clients are able to come in and shop for the foods most appropriate for them culturally or for their dietary restrictions."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Market to HOPE held a special food pantry Wednesday for those in need.

Organizers were able to do so thanks to a $100,000 grant from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.

Market to HOPE, which stands for "Help Other People Eat," is a program of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.

The program allows individuals and families to shop and select food items based on their ethnic and cultural preferences and dietary restrictions.

The goal was to create a food pantry the resembles a grocery store to allow those in need to be able to maintain personal values.

"And it is a client choice food pantry. So, it's a grocery store model where our clients are able to come in and shop for the foods most appropriate for them culturally or for their dietary restrictions," said Carol Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.

Market to HOPE is available to all families in need six days a week

behind Our Mother of Mercy Church, which is located at 3390 Sarah Street in Beaumont.

Curbside services are also available. For all questions, you can call (409) 924-4435.

Full news release from a CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System...

CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund and CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System are proud to continue a legacy of supporting fellow local organizations that are responding to the needs of our community. This year, a $100,000 grant was awarded to Market to HOPE (Help Other People Eat). The food pantry is a program of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.

Market to HOPE allows individuals and families to shop for and select food items based on their ethnic and cultural preferences and dietary restrictions. The pantry has especially served as a steady resource for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, when food has been in high demand. The daily work of staff and volunteers helps reduce food insecurity among the people of Southeast Texas.

“It is important that we remain committed to partnering with and supporting programs that align with our core values. Market to HOPE certainly fits that bill, honoring the dignity of every person it serves,” said Paul Trevino, President and CEO, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “This grant is another way to contribute to the overall health of this region beyond our hospital walls.”

In keeping with our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, the CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund represents CHRISTUS Health’s commitment to improving health and well-being and transform communities. As the grant-making arm of CHRISTUS Health, the Fund partners with each Ministry to support initiatives led by local non-profit community agencies, collaborative, or coalitions addressing health concerns or responding to social, economic and environmental conditions that improve the quality of life for our communities. In Southeast Texas alone, the Fund invested more than $919k to 19 programs since 2011, when the Fund was first launched

The CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund heavily relies on community voices to create its data-driven and evidence-based funding strategies. The Fund uses the community health needs assessment (CHNA) report, which is led by CHRISTUS Health’s Community Benefit program, to understand the expressed needs of communities through community surveys, focus groups and key stakeholder interviews. This process demonstrates how health philanthropy and community benefit complement each other.