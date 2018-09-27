BEAUMONT — Matthew Swain who lives off of highway 124, right across from the Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium says he can’t bare the flaring.

“You can hear it, it doesn't go away, you can't turn it off and you have to deal with it. We're a working community we don’t need that we need to sleep at night," Swain said.

\Many of his neighbors are agitated.

“It's very uncomfortable the thing about it is you can feel the heat, but you know when you can feel the heat coming out of a flare it's bad new," Lafayette Spivey, a Beaumont resident said.

Exxon Mobile owns this pipeline valve station located off site from the plant on Phelps road.

A spokesperson for Exxon Mobile says the flaring is a safety mechanism to burn off excess gases and right now the facility is undergoing maintenance.

The refinery is asking the community for patience but neighbors say they just want some peace and quiet.

“Where do you draw the line, at what point do they have enough compassion and empathy at least to say you know what maybe we need to do something else,” Swain said.

