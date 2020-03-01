BEAUMONT, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to a travel trailer with heavy flames in Beaumont at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The travel trailer located at 2985 Corley Street was parked near a home.

More than a dozen firefighters were at the scene to put out the fire.

Firefighters say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

