BEAUMONT, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to a travel trailer with heavy flames in Beaumont at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The travel trailer located at 2985 Corley Street was parked near a home.
More than a dozen firefighters were at the scene to put out the fire.
Firefighters say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
