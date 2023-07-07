Beaumont firefighters extinguish housefire, rescue dogs Friday morning

A man was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape the fire and call 911.

BEAUMONT, Texas — No injuries were reported after fire heavily damaged a home in Beaumont on Friday morning.

Beaumont firefighters were sent to the fire at a home in the 2600 block of Central Dr., near Central and Delaware, at about 10 a.m. Friday morning according to a fire department official.

A man was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape the fire and call 911.

When firefighters arrived at the fire, which is believed to have started on the back porch, heavy smoke was coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue the man's dogs from the home but a pet snake is believed to have perished in the fire.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Neighbors say firefighters arrived very quickly in about to or three minutes.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.