Man freed after being trapped in trench near Beaumont Event Centre

Other agencies are helping to rescue the man. He's trapped from the waist down

BEAUMONT, Texas — Crews have successfully freed a man trapped in a trench near the Beaumont Event Centre Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with Beaumont Fire, a 911 call came in around 3 p.m.

The man is in his mid forties. He was working on a drainage project before he fell in. He was trapped from his waist down. Other agencies were called in for more manpower.

The spokesperson says crews were working on a shoring project to build a wall inside the trench to prevent more dirt from falling in. The high heat index did make the work more difficult for crews.