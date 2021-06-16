Beaumont Fire Rescue to perform city-wide hydrant maintenance through Aug. 1

You may experience discolored water in your homes during this time.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Fire Rescue announced yesterday June 15, that they will be performing city-wide hydrant maintenance through Aug.1.

This maintenance will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.

This maintenance includes trimming any grass and weeds around the hydrants to make sure they are accessible, freeing rust from the hydrants and repainting those in need, greasing the cap threading to ensure they do not stick, and turning on and flowing water from the hydrant.

Please be patient with our crews as we flush the lines out to alleviate this problem.

If you have any questions contact 311.

From a Beaumont Fire Rescue Media Release: