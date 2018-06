Beaumont Fire-Rescue is responding to a house fire in the 1300 block of Euclid Street.

The call came in just after 1 p.m. Monday.

It is unknown if anyone lives in the home, but the house is total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story.12News has a crew on the scene and we will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

