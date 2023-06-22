Beaumont Fire-Rescue unveils new ambulance units in efforts to push towards tiered-level healthcare for the city

The new units provide basic life support and transport for patients in non-critical medical situations, which makes up the bulk of Beaumont Fire-Rescue calls.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Fire-Rescue has officially added two new medical units that will help ease patient care concerns.

The Basic Life Support (BLS) Med Units will also ensure the EMS division is able to average a minimum of seven available Med Units in service every day, according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

EMS will also be able to potentially staff up to nine Med Units, which the division is licensed for.

The Advanced Life Support (ALS) med units are staffed with advanced EMT’s and paramedics who provide care to more critical patients.

Fire Chief Earl White says this is the first step in offering tiered-level medical service, which gives first responders the ability to treat critical calls differently than non-emergency calls.

"We are excited to be able to provide this additional level of service to the community and want the citizens to know we do not take public safety concerns lightly," White said.

White says they are continually working to improve their level of service to the community.

"We are working towards additional services to be able to offer a true Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) Program to provide non-emergency medical assessments, preventive healthcare education and telemedicine," White said.

From a City of Beaumont news release:

Fire Chief Earl White said, “This is the first step in being able to offer a tiered level of medical service, which gives us the ability to treat critical calls differently than non-emergency and to more effectively be able to allocate resources. We are excited to be able to provide this additional level of service to the community and want the citizens to know we do not take public safety concerns lightly. We are continually working to improve our level of service to our community. We are working towards additional services to be able to offer a true Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) Program to provide non-emergency medical assessments, preventive healthcare education, and telemedicine.”

About Beaumont Fire-Rescue: The main function of the Fire-Rescue is to protect life, property, and the assets of the City from any emergency through preparedness, prevention, public education, the development and enforcement of fire codes, emergency medical services, fire suppression, and hazardous material incident response.