Beaumont fire captain encouraging aspiring firefighters to apply amid increase in wildfires

Amid hot conditions, the Beaumont Fire Department is short on firefighters.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There have been a number of wildfires in the Southeast Texas area and beyond as high temperatures give way to drier-than-normal conditions.

Recently, a flame that started as a small grass fire grew and engulfed a home in Mauriceville. Amid hot conditions, the Beaumont Fire Department is short on firefighters.

The department is calling for and encouraging all aspiring firefighters to apply. With wildfires becoming more frequent, the first thing fire departments are trying to do is keep their roster full, so they can be ready to act fast.

“We are in the process of trying to catch up on our personnel,” Beaumont Fire Department Investigator Captain Terrence Simon said.

Some people may believe the risk of a wildfire in their area is low. However, Captain Simon said low amounts of rain can put areas at a higher risk.

"Those fires are burning more frequently and bigger because of the dryness and the heat that we have,” Captain Simon said.

The department has special equipment they use to put out the wildfires. In 2022, Beaumont Fire Department Station 2 got a brush fire truck to help aid firefighters put out wildfires.

While Captain Simon believes the new truck will help, he also feels having more firefighters will decrease the chances of fires getting out of hand.

Captain Simon is encouraging anyone who is qualified to apply.

"You have to be hired on or before your 36th birthday,” Captain Simon said. “The training you need is your firefighter certification, and your EMT certification and once you get those two, you can apply for the job and hopefully get hired on"

Captain Simon advises anyone considering applying to remember the reason firefighters do what they do is to save lives

"Sometimes, this is the worst day of their life," Captain Simon said. "Their house is on fire, or they're having a real serious medical emergency, so you've got to position yourself to be ready to handle those types of situations."