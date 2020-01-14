BEAUMONT, Texas — A family lucky to be alive is now back home recovering.

Miguel Lerma and his family were driving back to Beaumont in the morning hours of December 1.

When they reached the town Allende, Mexico, roughly 40 miles from the Texas border, tragedy struck.

"We didn't have time to react or anything," Lerma said. "It happened within half of a second and by the time we realize, we were already flipping upside down."

He said a car traveling around 70 miles per hour veered into their lane and hit them head on.

"The first thing that came to mind is we're about to die," he said.

He can still remember his 12-year-old daughter, Mia, yelling through it all.

"I could hear her screaming in the back as we were flipping," Lerma said. "It was a sign of relief because I knew she was alive."

The whole Lerma family, including their dog, survived the crash.

Unfortunately, Lerma's wife and daughter were in bad shape.

Both had to be airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio for surgery.

"It's hard and stressful, seeing them in the condition they were," Lerma said. "Knowing I just came out of it with bumps and bruises on my head, scratches and what not. Nothing compared to what they suffer."

His wife Janett, ended up with a fractured spine, both feet broken, a fractured shin and ribs.

She underwent an 11-hour surgery when she got to the hospital and spent most of her time in the ICU.

Mia, Lerma's daughter, fractured her femur, wrist and also dislocated her hip.

For the next 35 days, Lerma's wife and daughter fought through recovery.

Their strength earned them the opportunity to go home last weekend.

"Leaving the hospital, it felt good," Lerma said.

But even back in a familiar place, reality still poses challenges.

"We're still a long ways from recovery."

Lerma has had to temporarily close his business in Groves.

His wife remains bed-ridden and in lots of pain and Mia is still learning to walk again.

He says it's not the holiday season they wished for, but they're overwhelmed by the community's support.

"It's a hard situation we're in but with all the support and prayers, a lot of people are asking 'what do you need?' Right now, we need prayers for recovery," Lerma said.