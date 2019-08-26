BEAUMONT, Texas — An 11-year-old Marshall Middle School student is ready to head back to school on Monday.

On Wednesday, Heaven Simmons was walking home from school when she was struck by a vehicle near the corner of Dowlen Road and Daisy Drive.

The girl's family tells 12News they still haven't been told yet what caused the incident to occur.

Heaven's mother Velva Walker said "I haven't heard anything from the police department, nothing from anybody."

Simmons says she was grabbing a friends jacket while crossing Daisy Drive, when a silver truck hit her.

"The car was coming and then the car had hit me," said Simmons. "I went under the car."

She was taken to a hospital and was told her left foot was severely sprained.

Simmons is now on crutches but has returned home.

This situation could've been a lot worse and Simmons tells 12News that her backpack kept the truck's tire from reaching her arm.

"My backpack was close to my arm and the tire was too," Simmons said.

Simmon's family doesn't have a car, so she walks 27 minutes to school each day.

Secondary (middle and high school) students are only eligible for bus pickup if they live two or more miles away from campus according to Beaumont ISD policy.

Transportation / Student Eligibility Requirements Beaumont ISD is pleased to offer transportation to and from school at no additional cost to eligible students living within the Beaumont ISD. The State of Texas defines students eligible for transportation aboard a school bus as those elementary students who live one or more miles away from their assigned school and for secondary students who live two or more miles away from their assigned school.

Dowlen Road is a busy street and for that reason, Walker believes the district should try to help kids like Simmons get safely to and from school.

"I just think it should change as far as the laws for any child to be walking on a main highway and not have anyway to get to school," Walker said.

She said she's still puzzled about why she hasn't been told what cause her daughter's injury, but is grateful that her daughter is back home.

Simmons loves school and was even doing homework shortly after arriving at the hospital on Wednesday.

"When I arrived, she was trying to do homework," Walker said. "She loves school, I mean all summer she was asking 'when does school start'"?

Despite having to get around in crutches, Simmons wants to be back in the classroom on Monday.

12News has reached out to Beaumont Police to see where they are in the investigation, but are waiting to hear back.