BEAUMONT, Texas — Alexxander Borel says, there is now a piece missing from him that he’ll never forget.

"Knowing I'll never get that phone call again is heart breaking," Borel said.

His brother, 25-year-old Joshua Borel, was last seen three weeks ago today. His body was found by the Port Arthur Police Department the following day under an overpass on Twin City Highway near Spur 136.

Alexxander was the last person to talk to Joshua.

"We really don’t know anything. Detectives can't say anything because they don't know for sure," Borel said.

A preliminary autopsy report showed that Joshua Borel died from blunt force trauma, beyond that his death remains a mystery.

Port Arthur Police took to social media this week to ask anyone with any information to come forward and help piece together what exactly happened.

Joshua’s family says he loved being outdoors, and loved making people smile.

"He was always happy, he just wanted to make other people happy. It didn't matter if he wasn't happy, he wanted to make sure you were happy," Borel said.

As time continues to pass, the family says they’re still hopeful someone will come forward with some type of answers.

"If we could just find out what happened, that would mean the world to me. I just want to know," Borel said.