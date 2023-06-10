Beaumont family needs community's help after son is diagnosed with cancer for a second time

Janie Chambers said her son was just like any other teen boy before he was diagnosed with with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A single mom of four from Beaumont needs the community's help after her son was diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

Janie Chambers is looking for cancer resources and donations to help her son fight, and she can't do it alone.

HELP | Donate to a GOFUNDME to help the family

Chambers said her son was just like any other teen boy before he was diagnosed with with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

"There's no money to do any extra things. To take my son and experience things. To see him see places. You know make memories," said Chambers.

Her son Marquis Johnson was first diagnosed with the bone cancer in July 2022.

They don't live near family, leaving her to rely on her 18-year-old son Aydin Osborne to help care for his 11 and 13 year-old sisters.

"It made me feel so proud of what I'm raising. The little kids I'm raising. It brought us all so much closer," said Chambers.

Osborne had to drop out of high school to work in order to support his family. Chambers struggled to drive her son back and forth to Houston for cancer treatment.

"We don't get any support. I live off of begging for help. You know I sell shoes, the shoes off our feet to get gas," Chambers said.

The family had a brief sigh of relief when Johnson went into remission in May.

"We don't have to pickup prescriptions, we don't have to go to Houston, I don't have to pack my suitcase. And slowly we got back in the groove and started living our normal life. And then August came," said Chambers.

The cancer returned and began spreading.

"And I'm so scared that this one, if it's not the cancer harming him, that the chemo will. His body's not even recovered," Chambers told 12News.

This last round of cancer treatment has left the family financially strapped.

"It don't even have to be monetary. I mean it does because we need gas, we need bills paid, and we just need so many things. and we're trying so hard just to catch up from last time," said Chambers.

Johnson hopes to beat cancer and is turning to faith. He is traveling to Dallas in order to be baptized by well-known pastor, T.D. Jakes.

"So I can feel more protected," said Johnson.

The family has set up a GOFUNDME to help raise money. They have raised just under $400 out of a $10,000 goal.