BEAUMONT — A Beaumont family is finally back in their home after being displaced for more than a year from Harvey.

Robin Mires, her husband Morris, and their two children have finally returned to the Beaumont home. Their house suffered more than $50,000 in damage from the storm.

Mires said for months they stayed in hotels debating their next move. However, the church they attend helped out in April.

"We actually went in and gutted the home out," said Randy Feldschau, the Pastor for Cathedral Church. "The money we used came from a non-profit."

Pastor Feldschau said volunteers from the church and from around the country helped replace the home's wiring, pipes, walls and floors.

"The whole thing was a faith journey," said Mires. "We were in complete shock when we entered our home."

Mires said when they moved in last week, they were greeted with a rainbow. She said it reminded her of God's promises.

