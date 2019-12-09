BEAUMONT, Texas — Howard J. Trahan Jr. was a longtime Beaumont ISD Board member. For more than 21 years, he represented District 4 for the Beaumont Independent School District and was elected president of the school board seven times, according to the district website.

He died after a long battle with cancer in 2010. In 2012, the district paid tribute to his memory by dedicating a new transportation and police complex in his name.

The complex was recently relocated after Harvey and the family says his name and tribute are nowhere to be found. His grandson, Joseph Trahan, says they were disappointed when they found out.

“When we found that out and they decided not to re-dedicate it in his honor, it really felt like a disrespect to his legacy and to be blunt a slap in the face," Trahan said.

Trahan says his grandfather served on the South Park ISD Board prior to the merge but he was also a big part of the community.

“He was very active in the diocese of Beaumont and the catholic church," Trahan said. "He served on a number of committees and boards and really believed in insuring that both children got a quality education and staff in the district were able to be payed in their deserved respect.”

Trahan says his family appreciated the support considering it was a thankless job but is believes if the circumstances were different the district may not have overlooked this.

"Often times I believe it’s the working people who donate their time and commit themselves to the community who need to be acknowledged more so than someone who can easily write a check," Trahan said.

He says he reached out to the district multiple times but never got an answer. Recently he heard back from a member of the school board and was told it will be discussed at the next meeting.

“Something so small but it seems we have to jump through hoops to get it addressed,” Trahan said.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Beaumont ISD administration office.