BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont firefighters spent just over 20 minutes putting out a house fire Friday morning in The Avenues neighborhood of Beaumont.

The fire at a home in the 1000 block of Cartwright Street was reported at about 7:10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived everyone in the home had made it out and was safe.

When firefighters arrived heavy smoke was coming from the home and flames could be seen coming from one of the windows.

Firefighters had the fire “tapped out” by 7:33 a.m.

An investigator on the scene told 12News that a space heater may have started the fire.

Beaumont Police officers were called to the scene to control traffic and Entergy was called to shut off power to the home.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Beaumont ranks second most dangerous city in Texas for drivers

Chase starts in Jasper County, ends with crash in Orange County

Two Beaumont men indicted for carjacking, possession of firearm