BEAUMONT — Candice Barnett and her family have started a new initiative called #wrongchild, an effort to help kids report bullying and keep parents involved in their children's lives.

#wrongchild was created after Barnett's 17-year-old son was previously harassed and then assaulted last week, trying to grab mail at the Azure Pointe Apartments.

