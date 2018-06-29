The attack on the Capital Gazette Thursday shook journalists around the country. Advocacy organizations called for everyone in the industry to reevaluate their security plans.

Beaumont Enterprise Publisher Mark Adkins got to work right away to ensure the staff at the daily newspaper are secure.

"At any given time, we can't afford to have our guard down," said Adkins.

He said he started planning last night, and they began making changes early this morning.

"It's a good opportunity to review policies and procedures, reinforce security, look if there's anything we can improve upon," said Adkins.

With over 70 staff members, Adkins said they have to be prepared for anything. He said in the world of journalism, it's not uncommon to receive threats, but each has to be taken seriously.

"We asked everybody to reevaluate anything they may have received that they did not think was a threat to let us know, and we can act upon it," said Adkins.

He said luckily no employees have reported any threats. They've also added security to the building, making sure no one has direct access to employees. Adkins said they plan to have specialized training with their staff, and have asked the Beaumont Police Department to come in and work with employees in case of emergencies.

© 2018 KBMT