Beaumont city council sets aside $250K for possible homeless encampments project

The campgrounds would include hygiene stations, portable toilets and showers, security and access to public transportation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council is taking steps to help those struggling with homelessness.

The city wants to set up encampments where people can stay if they need.

Councilman Mike Getz chairs the city's homeless coalition and tells 12News, he is determined to find a permanent solution to this issue.

For now, that means deciding on a location for an encampment.

"After four years, it is more than past time to get this done," Getz said in the meeting.

Getz says the city owns hundreds of acres that are empty and is away from residences and business corridors.

"We need to identify a site on one of those properties that would be appropriate for a primitive homeless camp," he said.

Getz says they are even considering buying property to build on.

Assistant City Manager Chris Boone says the goal would be to get community groups involved.

"We want to enter into a partnership with these homeless advocacy groups to run the campsite and make sure that the citizens needs that are in the campsite are following the rules and that their needs are addressed," Boone said.

City council has set aside $250,000 for the project, but before moving forward, they would need approval from the state.

"But I think looking forward again every city is struggling with it, we really, we really need some assistance from the state and federal government," Boone said.

In the meantime, Getz is pushing to pass a city ordinance that bans encampments on private property.

"Okay if this is the lifestyle you want to live, if you want to live in tents, fine, but you're not gonna do it here, you're gonna do it there and that's gonna be enforced by our police department," Getz said.

Boone also proposed pallet camps made up of small homes with air conditioning, heat, lighting, beds and two-stall hygiene