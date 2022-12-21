New City of Beaumont standalone EMS Department to create 80 new jobs

Beaumont City Manager Kenneth Williams says this should lighten the load of 911 calls for Emergency Medical Services crews at the fire department.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont introduced a new standalone Emergency Medical Services Department that will create about 80 new jobs.

The current fire department won't lose any of their Emergency Medical Technicians, but rather just join forces for the greater good.

Reorganizing the Emergency Services Department was at the top of mind for Williams when entering his position as city manager.

"We have about 47 positions positions budgeted for the department with the capabilities to grow into 80 people," Williams said.

Williams says it will take several years to hire all of those people, but the city has the money to make the change.

"The 2022-2023 budget for emergency services and we'll just continue to use that budget, we won't need any new dollars," Williams said.

So what's this mean if you call 911 and need a paramedic?

Beaumont Fire Chief Earl White says, it'll help his firefighters who are also EMT's.

"Right now we're overloaded with 911 calls so we're trying to figure out a way to answers those calls the traditional way we're answering calls is working, but we want to think outside the box how can we do this better," White said.

Beaumont officials hope it will be operational by spring. That date is contingent upon the number of qualified applications received.

Officials are accepting applications for all positions immediately. Applications can be found on the city's website.

Beaumont Fire-Rescue and the EMS Department are collaboratively working on new initiatives to enhance their services. These efforts include the creation of a new Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program, which is set to increase the level of care EMS providers can offer.

The program will provide individualized non-emergency medical assessments and preventive healthcare education without the need for “costly and potentially unnecessary transportation or hospital visits.”

"Calling for back pain, that is your emergency but it doesn't reach the level of emergency for us we we send a full blown emergency crew or something like that and we gather information and we can refer you to maybe a primary physician," White said.

The city's new EMS program comes two months after a lawsuit was filed against Beaumont by current EMS worker Caleb Fenter.

Fenter believed he should be considered a civil service employee and get the benefits of more time off and pay adjustments

Williams declined to say whether the lawsuit led to this change.

"I can't address any legal matters all I can do is control the things that I can as a manager and I've just put things in place that provide the best service for the citizens of Beaumont," Williams said.

There are still plenty of things to work out and Williams says, they're still establishing the protocols.

Protocols include determining whether firefighters respond or whether dispatch sends an ambulance.