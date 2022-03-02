Beaumont elementary school 'safe and secure' after person arrested near campus

Parents can expect delays in bus transportation Thursday afternoon, the district says.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Homer Drive Elementary School is now “safe and secure” after an arrest near the campus prompted a lockout, according to a news release from the Beaumont Independent School District.

Beaumont ISD and Beaumont Police took the person into custody Thursday afternoon. It is unclear why the suspect was arrested.

An all-clear was later issued and the campus lockout was lifted, according to a district spokesperson.

The lockout prevented the release of students at its normal time. Parents can expect delays in bus transportation Thursday afternoon, the district says.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CORRECTION:

Beaumont ISD released a previous message stating that an armed individual was apprehended on Homer Drive’s campus. However, the district has since learned that the individual was not armed.

Please see the revised statement below:

Earlier this afternoon, Homer Drive Elementary was placed under a secure lockout due to police activity near the campus. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont Police apprehended the individual and the area surrounding the campus is now safe and secure. An all-clear has now been given and the campus lockout has been lifted. During this time, release was halted, therefore please expect there to be delays in bus transportation this afternoon.

