BEAUMONT — The old Al Price State Juvenile Correctional Facility is now home to the Beaumont Dream Center. The correctional facility closed down in 2011. Since then, the site has changed hands several times.

The new tenants, Mike and Vilma Conner intend on making it a place for people who are hurting to go for help and healing.

"Our mission here is a prison that sets people free," said Conner.

Last year, the Conner's approached Judge Jeff Brannick and the Jefferson County Commissioners with their vision. That vision, backed by 14 years of service at the original dream center in Los Angeles, was enough to convince them.

Conner signed a 20-year lease on the the former detention center last November.

"It's definitely a situation where God has called us and then given us the ability to do it," said Conner.

Conner said the Dream Center is a faith based, one-stop, social services center. They do everything from helping people through poverty alleviation to residential services. They frequently do food and clothing drives, open to anyone with a need.

Their residential services include faith-based recovery for addicts, veterans coming back from deployment overseas, and human trafficking victims.

"After doing the demographics it was really evident that this area does need a dream center," explained Conner.

Their residential services are also offered to kids aging out of the foster care system. Clay Thomas is the Executive Director of Girls Haven in Beaumont. He said it's unfortunate that many kids aging out of the system are ending up on the street, involved in crimes, or even in jail. He agrees, Southeast Texas needs more places like the dream center.

"Here in Beaumont or in the Southeast area, we are the only ones who offer an Independent Living Program, which is no where near what is needed for the community or even Southeast Texas," explained Thomas.

The residential services programs go anywhere from 1-3 years depending on what the person is struggling with. Conner said there will be an application process and a needs assessment to make sure the Dream Center is a good fit.

The Dream Center will also offer vocational training, a gym and fitness center, and a youth sports league.

The Conner's have been in Southeast Texas since January of 2017. The did their first outreach in March of that year. Their goal was to start small and work their way up, but when Harvey hit things kicked up faster than expected.

Conner said they're now giving out roughly 300 boxes of food a month, which represents 300 families.

"Our motto for this area has been building a better tomorrow, making a difference today," said Conner.

Conner invites people to come check out the facility and take a tour. He also encourages anyone interested in getting involved to attend one of their orientation classes.

The Dream Center is doing a food giveaway this Saturday at 10:30, but Conner expects to run out of supplies fast. He suggests arriving early.

The dream center relies on private donations and philanthropists, as well as grant money. To make a donation or find out how to volunteer, head over to their website.

