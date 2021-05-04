Texas Medical Board temporarily suspends license of Beaumont doctor accused of sexual assault

Texas Medical Board says Holmes' suspension is effective immediately as his continuation of practice would be a threat to public welfare.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A disciplinary panel with the Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended the medical license of Dr. Michael Wesley Holmes as he faces a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a patient.

On Friday, the Texas Medical Board said Holmes' suspension is effective immediately as his continuation of practice poses a threat to public welfare. The temporary suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.

Editor's note: The video above is from an April 5, 2021 newscast.

On March 31, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted the Beaumont doctor for sexual assault of a patient that happened in October 2018. The victim said for about eight minutes, Holmes touched her private areas without consent. She said the doctor also put his mouth on her body.

Authorities later conducted a search warrant for DNA cheek swabs from Holmes. Results from a Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab revealed a match between DNA swabs taken from the victim’s body and the oral swabs from Holmes.

Holmes has since denied the charges against him. Through his attorney, Kevin S. Laine, Holmes sent a statement to 12News on April 5, saying he "categorically denies the allegations made in the criminal complaint" as well as in an October 2020 civil lawsuit seeking monetary damages.

The statement also noted that Holmes "eagerly awaits the opportunity to prove the falsehood of these allegations and to restore his professional reputation."

The Texas Medical Association tells 12News that it is "reasonable and prudent for physicians to include a chaperone in the room for an intimate examination and, in some cases, it is recommended by health care risk managers."