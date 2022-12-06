'Limit your alcohol' | Beaumont doctor shares tips on how to stay safe amid sweltering Southeast Texas summer heat

While the sun may feel good at first, Dr. Msonthi Levine said unprotected exposure can lead to sunburns or even skin cancer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont doctor is urging community members to take necessary precautions while enjoying the sun to avoid health issues from sunburns to skin cancer.

Southeast Texans are sweating it out this summer. On Sunday, temperatures were in the high 90s, and a heat advisory was in affect for the area for nine hours.

Despite the sweltering heat, many are heading outside to enjoy the summer sun.

"You got to stay hydrated,” Kaydence Martin, Southeast Texan, said. “You got to make sure you eat. At least drink eight bottles of water a day."

Martin was practicing with her volleyball teammates Sunday afternoon. The team decided to start holding practice outside.

"You just got to keep water on you, make sure you hydrated and Gatorade too, yeah Gatorade, Body Armor,” Amiyah Semien, Martin's teammate, said.

Semien and her teammates advised that anyone who is going outside listen to their bodies.

"You just got to take care of your body,” Semien said. “As long as you take care of your body and you stay hydrated then you good."

With people headed outside for the summer, medical experts wanted to remind the community about the importance of taking care of their skin while out in the sun. Dr. Msonthi Levine said unprotected exposure can lead to sunburns or even skin cancer.

"Some people obviously can get severe sun damage very rapidly even though they have limited exposure to the sun,” Levine said.

Levine is encouraging people to cover up and wear sunblock if they plan to be out in the sun for a long time. In addition to covering up and wearing sunblock, the doctor said staying hydrated is critical in staying safe in high heat.

Levine said it is best to drink plenty of water instead of sugary energy drinks.

"The idea is to drink a lot of water throughout the day,” Levine said. “There's a lot of different beverages out there. Limit your alcohol."

For those doing outside activities like jogging or yardwork, Levine suggests getting outside before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid peak heat. If a person starts to feel lightheaded, Levine said they should find an indoor place to cool off immediately.

"A fan or cold towels or drinking something really cold,” Levine said. “Those would be the ways that you can cool your body off very rapidly. Go inside. Cool off using fans. Sometimes you can get, they used to do this during college they'd sort of dump rags into ice water and put those rags on top of you.”

Dr. Levine believes it is better to be safe than sorry. If someone is not feeling well in the heat, call 911 and get hem help immediately.



