'A game changer': Beaumont doctor discusses who is eligible for new over-the-counter hearing aids

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you or a loved one have suffered from hearing loss, access to hearing aids are about to get easier.

Over the counter hearing aids will soon make their debut and could hit shelves as soon as mid-October, providing financial relief for millions of Americans.

This is all thanks to a new rule passed by the Food and Drug Administration. The rule was first proposed in October 2021.

As of Tuesday August 16, 2022, the Biden Administration announced the FDA will approve hearing aids without a prescription both over the counter and online.

Christy Phelan Greig, a Doctor of Audiology at Phelan Audiology, says she hopes that no matter what option people choose, they make sure they get their hearing checked to determine their level of hearing loss.

"Undiagnosed hearing loss can actually accentuate dementia so I think it's really good in the older population to make sure if your loved one is suffering from that, that they get checked to make sure let's rule out hearing loss,” Dr. Phelan Greig said. “Is it because I can't hear you or is it because I don't understand you.? That's a key factor sometimes."

Who will benefit?

Someone with mild to moderate hearing loss

They may have trouble hearing every once in awhile

Who will not benefit?

Someone with severe hearing loss

Will have difficulty carrying on a conversation without face to face contact or visual cues

"People who truly can't afford that prescription level hearing aid, it gives the opportunity to get a little bit of correction and maybe enhance their life," Dr. Phelan Greig said.

President Biden says that people could save up to $3,000 in savings on hearing aids, giving everyone another option when it comes to their health and wellbeing.