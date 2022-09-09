Beaumont dive team searching for missing boat operator at Boomtown USA RV Resort

A man who was working on a barge is missing.

VIDOR, Texas — A Beaumont dive team is searching the water at Boomtown USA RV Resort for a man who has not been seen for several hours.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the resort after receiving reports of a missing boat operator, Capt. Joey Jacobs told 12News.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the man's disappearance are unclear.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

