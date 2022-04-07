Beaumont developer planning 119 home subdivision in city's north end

The development is by far the largest development currently listed by the city.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The largest current development of residential homes in Beaumont is slated for the city’s north end with more than 100 lots planned.

Trees have been cleared from 26.5 acres east of the end of Dowlen Rd off Garner Rd where Beaumont developer Tom Cockerill of DRC Homes has plans for 119 single family residential homes according to documents filed with the city.

The land for phases two through five of Kingswood Place is bordered on the east by the railroad tracks along Helbig Rd.

Currently the city lists 21 residential developments planned between 2019 and now with all but two of them west of U.S. 69.

The majority of the potential developments listed by the city are planned for about 20 homes with some up to 30 to 40 homes.

Kingswood place, at 119 homes, is by far the largest development currently listed by the City of Beaumont.

Right now there are 38 lots with 31 homes in Kingswood Place which now consists of Kingswood Dr, just off Garner Rd., as well as Brittni Ct and Curtis Ct.

There are five lots in the first phase left available for purchase according to the DRC Homes website.

The plans for phases two through five call for the extension of Kingswood Drive along with the addition of several more streets and courts to fill out the proposed neighborhood.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.