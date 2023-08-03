x
Beaumont detectives arrest two men, one woman with assistance from SWAT

Credit: BPD

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Department detectives, with the assistance of SWAT and the Special Assignment Unit, arrested three people after executing a search warrant.

The arrest comes after an investigation into narcotics being distributed from the home to the surrounding community of 1100 block of Mcfaddin according to BPD.

Entry to the home was made using BPD's SWAT Bearkat and other resources and several suspects were detained.

Narcotics detectives searched the home and located synthetic marijuana, evidence of narcotics trafficking and a handgun.

Beaumont man Jessie Duffek, 36, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of the handgun.

Duffek was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.

58-year-old Beaumont man Gregory Marshall and 28-year-old Beaumont woman Briana Johnson were both arrested for numerous outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

